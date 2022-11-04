The News Roundup – International

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have agreed to end a two-year conflict at peace talks in South Africa this week. The war has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands since it began two years ago. Eritrea, which fought alongside Ethiopia’s government forces, was notably absent from the peace talks, and has said nothing about whether it would withdraw its troops and abide by the ceasefire agreement.

Israel held elections this week and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative coalition has won a majority with the help of ultra-nationalist politicians who gained notoriety for fostering anti-Arab sentiment.

Fair-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lost the presidential election this week to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Many Brazilians feared Bolsonaro would not peacefully transition power if he lost. However, the incumbent has signaled he will hand over the country’s reins without issue.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5