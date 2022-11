In Nevada, incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto won her Senate race to seal Democrat’s control of the Senate. But well over a dozen House races haven’t been called yet.

Here & Now‘s guest host Eric Westervelt speaks with NPR’s Deirdre Walsh bout the latest political news.

