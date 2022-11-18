Youth climate activists discuss how high the stakes feel for them

The impacts of climate change continue to intensify year after year. Youth across the world are at the highest risk with their future on the line.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes is joined by three young climate activists from around the world to discuss what sort of climate action they want from their leaders and explain how high the stakes feel for them.

