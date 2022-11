As the influential comic book series “Love and Rockets” celebrates 40 years, creators Jaime and Gilbert Hernandez say they have no plans of slowing down. A box set called “Love and Rockets: The First Fifty: The Classic 40th Anniversary Collection” was released on Nov 22.

NPR’s Mandalit del Barco reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.