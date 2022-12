NASA has brought home its next-generation spaceship after a 26 day mission. The Orion capsule, which was the key component of the Artemis 1 mission, safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

Space reporter Brendan Byrne of member station WMFE joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about the success of the mission and what’s next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.