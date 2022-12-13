Is a nuclear fusion breakthrough the key to fighting climate change?

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California say that for the first time, they’ve been able to engineer a reaction that produced more power than was used to ignite it.

Researchers used powerful lasers to focus enormous energy on a miniature capsule half the size of a BB. They were able to create a reaction that produced about 1.5 times more energy than was contained in the light used to produce it.

With this discovery – the promiseofa potential source ofnear-limitlessclean energy,and maybe even the key to turning back climate change.

