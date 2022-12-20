© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elon Musk's two months at Twitter have been riddled with criticism

Published December 20, 2022 at 9:25 AM PST

Elon Musk’s two-month-old tenure at Twitter has been drawing much criticism. Musk has reinstated controversial figures who were previously banned, and banned journalists who reported on his critics. Some say he is galvanizing extremists like QAnon.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mia Bloom, international security fellow at the think tank New America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.