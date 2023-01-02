© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The science of sticking with it

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey
Published January 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM PST
A view of the crowd in Times Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 in New York City.
A view of the crowd in Times Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 in New York City.

We live a lot of our lives on autopilot, moving through daily routines, obligations, or habits. According to research by psychologist Wendy Wood, about 43 percent of our day is spent doing actions that are unconscious. 

But with a new year comes a new opportunity to pause, reset, and make a change.

Once we decide what changes, or resolutions we want to make in the new year, how do we stick with them? By changing our habits for the long term, can we change ourselves?

 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Anna Casey