Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery from a cardiac arrest last week continues. He’s now receiving treatment in a Buffalo hospital.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Garrett Bush, a Cleveland-based sports broadcaster, on a monologue he gave criticizing the NFL for how it cares for injured players.

