Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Brigham Young University ecologist Benjamin Abbott about a study he co-authored about Utah’s Great Salt Lake. The study finds that the lake will disappear in five years if water consumption isn’t cut almost in half in the next two years so water can flow back into the lake.

