Hey adults, fun is one antidote to stress. Try it more

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

How often have you resolved to stress less? But what does that mean? For journalist Catherine Price, she found the first step to making us happier, healthier, and more present is to ... have more fun.

About Catherine Price

With a background in science journalism and an unshakeable curiosity about the world, Catherine Price helps people question their assumptions, and make positive changes in their lives.

Price's latest book, The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again, combines an exploration of what fun actually is — and why it's essential — with a plan designed to help bring more of it into your life. She is also the founder of Screen/Life Balance, an online platform and global community that helps people regain control over how they spend their attention and time. Her work has been featured in publications including The Best American Science Writing, The New York Times, Slate, Popular Science, TIME, and The Washington Post Magazine, among many others. She's also the author of How to Break Up with Your Phone, Vitamania: How Vitamins Revolutionized the Way We Think About Food, Mindfulness: A Journal, 101 Places Not to See Before You Die, and The Big Sur Bakery Cookbook.

