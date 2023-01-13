© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to travel more without going anywhere

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 13, 2023 at 6:27 AM PST

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

Traveling lets us take in the awe of new places. But author and travel writer Pico Iyer realized he could bring an adventurous spirit to familiar spaces and see local beauty that he had overlooked.

About Pico Iyer

Pico Iyer is an essayist and novelist, best known for his travel writing. He has appeared on the TED Radio Hour three times, most recently to share what ping-pong taught him about life.

He has also authored more than a dozen books, his most recent being, Autumn Light: Season Of Fire And Farewellsand A Beginner's Guide To Japan: Observations And Provocations.

Iyer has written for TIME since 1986 and is a regular contributor to the New York Times, Harper's, and The New York Review of Books. He's also been featured in over 200 other newspapers and magazines internationally.

Iyer was born in England to parents from India, raised in California, and educated at Eton, Oxford, and Harvard. Since 1987, he has been largely based in Western Japan.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
See stories by Matthew Cloutier
Sanaz Meshkinpour
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour