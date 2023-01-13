Protests continue in Peru, following deadly clashes

Protestors are still out on the streets of Peru expressing their anger over the ousting of the country’s former President Pedro Castillo in December. Dozens of people have died in clashes with police just this week alone.

Questions are swirling about the violent tactics used under new President Dina Boluarte. She was vice president under Castillo and is now Peru’s first woman president.

Simeon Tegel is on the ground in Lima for our editorial partners at the Washington Post. He joins host Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.