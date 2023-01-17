© 2023 KLCC

Why it's difficult to remove House members

Published January 17, 2023 at 9:11 AM PST
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on Nov. 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on Nov. 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about what it would take for members of the House to remove Congressman George Santos amid revelations about numerous lies that he told before he was elected.

Zelizer edited the new book “Myth America: Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past.”

