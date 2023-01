Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast.

Gun rights groups are suing Illinois for its recently-enacted assault weapons ban. Some police officers in the state have even said they wouldn’t enforce the law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from gun policy expert and UCLA law professor Adam Winkler.

