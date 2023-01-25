DOJ and 8 states sue Google over online advertising technology

The U.S. Department of Justice — along with a group of eight states — on Tuesday announced legal action against Google. The DOJ is suing the tech company, accusing it of illegally abusing a monopoly over the technology that powers online advertising.

The Washington Post’s technology policy reporter Cat Zakrzewski joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to unpack the case and what spurred the action.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.