Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to appear at arraignment

The man suspected in the killings of seven people at two agricultural facilities in Half Moon Bay, California, earlier this week will be arraigned Wednesday on charges that are expected to include murder and attempted murder.

This comes the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the town and talked about the lasting wounds this shooting and others like it will create.

