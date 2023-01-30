© 2023 KLCC

What 100 years of Disney means for American entertainment

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST
Actors dressed as Walt Disney characters Minnie Mouse (L) and Mickey Mouse (R) perform at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Japan.
What comes to mind when you think of Disney? Princesses searching for love? Talking animals saving the day? Theme parks with fireworks lighting the sky? 

The answer is different depending on who you ask.

The company will enter its 100th year as the largest entertainment firm in the world.Disney is worth $180 billion and had four of the ten highest-grossing films of 2022. 

But the company’s journey hasn’t been a fairytale. From accusations of poor employee pay and a lack of diversity in their content, even at hundred Disney has a lot of growing to do. 

Haili Blassingame