Weather closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 14

Winter weather is causing delays and cancellations in parts of Oregon on Tuesday. Drivers can visit tripcheck.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions. With temperatures expected to rise into the 40's by Tuesday afternoon, road conditions in the Willamette Valley should improve by Tuesday afternoon.

KLCC has learned of the following snow-related closings, delays and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 14:

LANE COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Bethel (OR) Sch. Dist. 52 - 2 Hours Late.

Blachly Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Reassess at 7am.

Creswell Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. BUSSES will use AM SNOW ROUTES.

Crow-Applegate-Lorane Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. No before school program.

Eugene Sch. Dist. 4J - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Fern Ridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Junction City Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Lane ESD - 2 Hours Late.

Marcola Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

McKenzie Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Oakridge Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late.

Pleasant Hill Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes.

South Lane SD - 2 Hours Late.

Springfield Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No AM preschool classes.

LINN COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Central Linn Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Greater Albany Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Harrisburg Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Lebanon Community Schools - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Linn Benton Lincoln ESD - 2 Hours Late. Correction: Crawfordsville ECSE ALL classes CANCELLED due to bussing. Clover Ridge ECSE 8:30 class is canceled. 11:00 class running on time. Dixie morning classes are canceled. Lincoln county ECSE classes will operate as usual.

Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. - Closed.

Sweet Home Sch. Dist. - Closed.

BENTON COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Monroe Sch. Dist: 2 Hours Late.

DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Days Creek Charter School - Closed.

Elkton Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Elkton School District #34 is on a 2-hour delay due to snowy conditions.

Glide Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

North Douglas Sch. Dist. - 2-Hour Delay. Transportation will be on regular routes.

Oakland Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

South Umpqua Sch. Dist. - All campuses closed.

Sutherlin Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes.

Winston-Dillard Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Yoncalla Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No preschool. Normal Bus routes.

PRIVATE & CHARTER SCHOOLS:

Albany Christian School - 2 Hours Late, No kindergarten or preschool. AM childcare at 11:00am. No hot lunch.

Camas Valley Charter Sch. - Closed.

Eugene Christian School - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool.

Oak Hill School - 2 Hours Late, No preschool. Both Lower School and Middle School to start at 10am.

St. Paul Parish School - Eugene - 2-hour delay with no half day preschool/prek.

Willamette Leadership Acad. - 2 Hours Late.

Eugene Montessori School: 2 Hours Late. Open at 10:00 am

Marist Catholic High School: 1 Hour Late. Marist Catholic High School will begin at 10am today. Check website.

Twin Rivers Charter School: Closed

Springfield City Hall and Springfield Municipal Court will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Willamalane - Due to weather conditions, Bob Keefer Center, Willamalane Adult Activity Center, and Willamalane Park Swim Center will open to the public at 10 a.m. This delay includes any programs scheduled at these locations. Please check willamalane.org/alerts for updates.

The Oakridge office of the Lane Council of Governments Senior and Disability Services will be closed Tuesday. The closure also affects the Senior Meals Site and Meals on Wheels program in Oakridge.

Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Ctr. - Albany - 1 hour delay, Corvallis - 1 hour delay, Eugene and Florence - No Delays.

Slocum Orthopedics: opening at 9:00 am today.

LCOG - Eugene offices - Opening at 10 am

LCOG - Senior & Disability Services - Eugene office - Opening at 10 am

LCOG - Senior & Disability Services Cottage Grove office - Opening at 10 am

LCOG - Senior & Disability Services Oakridge office - Closed

LCOG - Senior Meals Site Oakridge - Closed

