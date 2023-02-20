© 2023 KLCC

Looking for a new job? Distant relationships in your network may help more than close connections

Published February 20, 2023 at 9:20 AM PST

What is the best way to network for a new job? Your best connections may not be your closest connections.

A vast study of LinkedIn connections shows the “power of weak ties.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with one of the authors of the study Erik Brynjolfsson, director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

