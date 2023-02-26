In contentious political climate, Black communities continue to educate their own

It's no secret in Black communities that you'll likely learn more about Black history from your friends and family than you will from school.

But recent history–namely the murder of George Floyd in 2020–has prompted educators across the country to enrich their exploration of race in America.

In 2021, the College Board announced their own effort to institutionalize this nation-wide reckoning: an Advanced Placement (AP) course in African American Studies.

In 2023, the pilot curriculum was banned in Florida.

But the College Board pressed on, unveiling the final course framework on the first day of Black History Month this February.

That led to even more condemnation. The final curriculum was missing lessons from the pilot.

The College Board maintains that the cuts were not a reaction to the Florida ban.

"The fact of the matter is that this landmark course has been shaped over years by the most eminent scholars in the field, not political influence," the nonprofit said in a statement.

"I'm trying to see this as an opportunity," says Roderick Ferguson, a professor of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Yale University. His work was removed from the course, alongside the unit on Black queer studies.

He says that being cut is a moment to re-fortify himself as a teacher, writer, and advisor.

Ferguson's own love for Black literature started with a gift from his aunt back in grade school: books from "The Shrine of the Black Madonna," a cultural center near her home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Though he grew up in a rural town some hours south of the state's capital, The Shrine of the Black Madonna became an outlet for his budding interest.

"I got the catalog, and I just started ordering books," he says.

Every book he finished, he'd pass along to friends in the neighborhood. They were all being trained by members of the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP): the junior high school principal, school secretaries, their French teacher, and others.

These elders were all veterans of the Civil Rights Movement.

"We had to produce the classroom outside of the classroom," Ferguson says. "It's that history that I draw on at a moment like this."

Colita Nichols Fairfax is a Professor of Africana Studies at Norfolk State University. She says that experiences like Ferguson's are a tradition in Black communities.

"Elders of earlier generations did not abdicate the teaching and learning to the school system," she says. "They were still engaged in socializing their children in their own history and culture."

Fairfax says this was especially true in rural communities and points to Freedom Schools of the 1960s as an example.

During the 1964 Freedom Summer in Mississippi, members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) developed programs that were designed to prepare disenfranchised Black folks to become active political actors in their own right. In the end, nearly 40 freedom schools were established serving over 2500 students, parents and grandparents.

But this isn't the only historic example of Black self-education.

There were also secret schools for enslaved Africans in the 18th and 19th century, 20th century labor schools and, in the 1950s, citizenship schools of the kind formed by Septima Clark, a Black educator and civil rights activist.

Fairfax herself went to church school growing up.

"My Sunday school included our history and culture in lessons," she says. "I benefited from that work, in addition to the extended family that I hail from–my parents, grandparents and all the aunts and uncles."

Ed Allison had a similar experience. He's an African American Studies teacher at Granby High School in Norfolk, Virginia.

Like Ferguson and Fairfax, Allison was educated by the community of adults that raised him, including his parents who both graduated from historically Black colleges.

Next year, Allison is teaching the new AP course.

The curriculum cuts were a surprise to him, especially given their timing.

"You make a big deal of rolling it out on the first day of Black History Month," he says of the College Board's February announcement. "But you popped a bubble."

As a teacher, Allison says it's disappointing to see Black history education so politicized.

"This is history. We're ingrained in the culture of this country," he says. "Stop it. It's exhausting."

But still, as frustrating as it can be trying to teach the history of race in America, he's still excited for the year ahead.

Regardless of what happens with the AP course, he'll continue to teach Black history in a way that incorporates it in the culture of students' every-day life–not just inside the classroom, but outside of it as well. That's the way he learned about Black history: growing up in it.

"I live the curriculum," he says. "I am the curriculum."

