Audio from moments before Greek train tragedy made public

The death toll from the train crash near the Greek city of Larissa on Tuesday has risen to 57. The incident has led to civil unrest.

Protesters clashed with police in the capital Athens, while a rail workers’ union has gone on strike and criticized the government’s failure to update the railway system.

Late Thursday, damning audio of the moments before the incident between a train station manager — who was arrested soon after the incident — in Larissa and one of the drivers was made public.

The Washington Post’s Elinda Labropoulou joins us with the latest.

