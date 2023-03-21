San Francisco considering reparations to compensate Black residents for centuries of harm

San Francisco wants to compensate Black residents for centuries of harm. The city’s Board of Supervisors is considering a draft proposal of potential reparations, including cash payments, guaranteed income and other measures.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with the San Francisco Chronicle’s race and inequality columnist, Justin Phillips, about the proposals and the backlash the plan is facing.

