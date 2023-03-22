© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
As anti-LGBTQ rhetoric flares, transgender activist says 'we need to be out'

Published March 22, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT
Barbara Satin is a longtime faith leader with the United Church of Christ, and advocate for aging LGBTQ communities. (Courtesy of Barbara Satin)
Barbara Satin is a longtime faith leader with the United Church of Christ, and advocate for aging LGBTQ communities. (Courtesy of Barbara Satin)

As state legislatures consider a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills, an 88-year-old transgender activist has wisdom for her community on how the past and present may influence the future of their rights.

Barbara Satin is a longtime faith leader with the United Church of Christ, and an advocate for aging LGBTQ communities, from Minneapolis. She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for reflection, along with Kierra Johnson, executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Kierra Johnson is executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force. (Courtesy of Kierra Johnson)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.