In new kids picture book 'My Powerful Hair,' an Indigenous girl reclaims her heritage

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with author Carole Lindstrom and illustrator Steph Littlebird about the new kids picture book “My Powerful Hair.” It tells the story of a young girl who grows her hair long, something her Native American grandmother and mother weren’t permitted to do because it was perceived to be a sign of “wildness” and “savageness.”

“My Powerful Hair” cover. (Courtesy of Abrams Books)

A page of “My Powerful Hair.” (Courtesy of Abrams Books)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.