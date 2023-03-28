© 2023 KLCC

Gun control reforms: A brief history

Published March 28, 2023 at 5:11 AM PDT
A woman prays at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 2023. A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on March 27, before being shot dead by police. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, there have been renewed calls for action on gun legislation. Such calls are common these days, but often little changes come about, leaving activists exasperated.

Many assume such reform has never occurred, but as recently as the 1990s such legislation was passed. Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer joins host Robin Young to look at the history of gun reform in the U.S. and whether reform in the future is still possible

