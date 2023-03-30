© 2023 KLCC

Remembering Katherine Koonce, victim in Nashville school shooting

Published March 30, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT
A boy leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims by the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 28, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
Mourners gathered in Nashville Wednesday evening to remember the six victims of a mass shooting at the Covenant School, a Christian elementary school. One of the adult victims was 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, who was the head of the school.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with author and podcast host Christina H. Edmondson and her husband Rev. Mika Edmondson, lead pastor at Koinonia church in Nashville. Koonce had worshipped at the church the day before the shooting and they both spoke with her.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

