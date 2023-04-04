© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Gun control politics reach new highs — or lows — in Tennessee

Published April 4, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Students march on the State Capitol steps during the March for Our Lives anti-gun violence protest in Nashville on April 3, 2023. (George Walker IV/AP)
Students march on the State Capitol steps during the March for Our Lives anti-gun violence protest in Nashville on April 3, 2023. (George Walker IV/AP)

Republican state lawmakers are moving to expel three Democrats from office after they chanted with gun control demonstrators at the state capitol. The demonstrations included school children and followed the deadly shooting last week at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Blaise Gainey, political reporter at WPLN in Nashville.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.