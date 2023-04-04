'Reflections on Captivity' tells story of Navy lieutenant assumed dead who survived as a POW

50 years ago, Navy lieutenant junior grade Porter Halyburton was one of 591 prisoners of war who would be released and returned to the U.S. For a year and a half, Halyburton was listed as “killed in action” after being shot down over North Vietnam.

But he was actually alive, and he survived captivity as a prisoner of war for 7 years, 3 months and 28 days, enduring brutal torture and isolation.

He tells his remarkable story in his recent book, “Reflections on Captivity” and joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson.

Porter Halyburton’s mother arranged for this tombstone when she heard he had been killed in action. (Courtesy of Porter Halyburton)

