'Gasolina,' Queen Latifah and more are inducted into the National Recording Registry

Published April 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT

The Library of Congress has released its highly anticipated annual list of recordings to be be preserved for posterity in the National Recording Registry. The list includes favorites like Madonna’s 1984 “Like A Virgin” and classics including Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” And for the first time, a reggaetón song and the music of a female rapper have been selected.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.