© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOE drafting regulations to implement 15-year-old requirement for fossil-free federal buildings

Published April 19, 2023 at 5:25 AM PDT

A 2007 law requires new and remodeled federal buildings to stop using fossil fuels by 2030. But implementation stalled, and gas utilities want to repeal that section.

Now, the Department of Energy finally appears ready to put regulations in place.

NPR’s Climate Desk reporter Jeff Brady joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to explain more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.