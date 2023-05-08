© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Colorado River states learn to live with less

Published May 8, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is pictured in Lees Ferry, Ariz., on May 29, 2021. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
States in the Southwest are already feeling the effects of climate change as one of their most precious resources, the Colorado River, dries up. Aquifers are disappearing, reservoirs are at an all-time low and cities are stretching their water supply as farmers struggle to get by on less and less water.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to KUNC’s Luke Runyon, whose six-part podcast series, “Thirst Gap,” explores whether a region that relies on water can learn to live with less of it.

