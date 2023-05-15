© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turkish presidential elections head to runoff

Published May 15, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT

Turkey will hold a runoff election later this month, according to the country’s Supreme Election Council. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading his challenger, retired civil servant Kemal Kilicdaroglu, but neither managed to get more than half the vote, so the race will continue on.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ruth Michaelson, reporter for the Guardian. She’s based in Istanbul.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.