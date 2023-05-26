Washington Post investigation finds how surveillance cameras are being used in public housing

Many of us are increasingly becoming used to surveillance cameras — in stores, on street corners, even in some offices.

A new Washington Post investigation finds that surveillance cameras are being used in public housing, to track residents in public areas. And in some cases, residents are being evicted for minor violations caught on camera. The cameras are purchased with federal crime-fighting grants.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Doug MacMillan, a corporate accountability reporter for the Washington Post.

