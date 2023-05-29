© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Biden administration official on debt deal

Published May 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM PDT

The House is slated to vote Wednesday on the debt ceiling deal hashed out over the weekend by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The bill would lift the debt limit for two years and cap some government spending over the same period.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

