What the debt deal drama means for the US

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published June 1, 2023 at 6:06 AM PDT
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
A bipartisan deal to raise the U.S. debt limit and avert a historic financial default has passed the House yesterday. The deal now goes to the Senate.

The deal restricts spending for the next two years, suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025 and changes policies around work requirements, and bolsters funds for defense and veterans.

There has been fierce conservative GOP blowback and progressive dissent from members of the Democratic Party.

We evaluate the vote and take a look at what’s ahead in the next chapter of the U.S. debt drama.

Maya Garg