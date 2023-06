Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Anthony Brooks speak with Axios’ Margaret Talev and the Associated Press’s Darlene Superville at the weekly politics roundtable. They discuss the political fallout from yesterday’s indictment of former President Donald Trump for mishandling of classified documents.

