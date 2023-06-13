In 'Walking with Sam,' Andrew McCarthy bonds with his son while walking Spain's Camino de Santiago

Host Scott Tong speaks with actor, director and best-selling author Andrew McCarthy about his latest book “Walking with Sam: A Father, A Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain.”

In it, the former Brat Pack star writes about walking Spain’s Camino de Santiago with his then 19-year-old son Sam.

Book excerpt: ‘Walking With Sam’

By Andrew McCarthy

Prologue

When I was a very young man and became very successful in the movies very quickly, I harbored a notion that I had not earned my accomplish- ments, that I hadn’t done the requisite work, that it was all merely a fluke, that I didn’t deserve it. When a magazine article linking me to a group of other young actors branded us spoiled, fame-seeking punks called the Brat Pack appeared, this internal sensitivity was matched by outward perception. I was someone who skimmed, who bypassed the effort and claimed the rewards. A lightweight. Whether any of this contained truth is debatable, but that it burrowed under my skin and became my adopted perception of myself there is little doubt.

Walking across the Camino de Santiago a quarter century ago chal- lenged all that. It hadn’t been my conscious intent to reclaim the nar- rative of my own life, yet that’s what happened. Whereas I had become someone who reacted to events, deflecting what felt like attacks, dodging emotional entanglements, grasping at what seemed to be diminishing opportunities, my time in Spain planted seeds for another way to per- ceive things, and gave me an internal baseline from which to go forth in the world. Simply because I started walking. I walked. And walked. Across a country. For five weeks and five hundred miles. It was some- thing that could not be taken away or be easily dismissed, even by me. I earned my way across Spain.

Each day during the walk I was reminded of this by the town churches—although not for the obvious reasons. When a pilgrim is still out among the wheat and dust and a long way off from any village, the first sign of civilization that will often appear on the horizon is a church spire—the highest point in the town. I always felt a mix of relief and fatigue upon seeing those spires. “My God, that’s still so far away,” I always thought. Invariably the walk into the village was quicker and easier than I had first perceived. And I had done it. On my own. There had been no shortcuts.

Years later, after I no longer viewed myself as a person who skimmed and cut corners, but rather was someone who merited his successes and could swallow his failures, I was able to attribute the first sense of earning what I had achieved and who I had become back to those church spires. There was something in the walking that had burned marrow-deep, into a knowing that couldn’t be shaken.

For so long I had felt ill-equipped, insufficient in some way, and often very alone. It took the Camino to teach me that I was solid in myself. It was the greatest of the many gifts it gave me and something I wish I’d learned much earlier. It’s time to pass that gift on. So after a quarter cen- tury I’ve returned to northern Spain—and I’ve brought my son.

