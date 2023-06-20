One school librarian who spoke out against censorship and book bans became a target of extremists

Libraries are for everyone. That’s what librarian Amanda Jones believes, and what she said last year at her local library board meeting in her small town in Louisiana. She then became the target of online trolls and an organized campaign spreading lies about her. Jones, who was named School Library Journal’s National Librarian of the Year in 2021, was suddenly at the center of the national culture war over books.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jones about her experiences.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.