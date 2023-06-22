The News Roundup - International

The search for a submarine carrying tourists to the wreck of the Titanic gripped the attention of people around the world. Hope of finding the five people aboard has now passed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Congress this week. Progressives are wondering why President Joe Biden would extend such a warm welcome to a world leader whose actions have sometimes been interpreted as anti-democratic.

At least seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Hundreds more were injured as soldiers fired live ammunition.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5