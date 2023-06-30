One opponent of affirmative action reacts to Supreme Court ruling

We have been hearing a range of reactions to Thursday’s Supreme Court decision, ruling that race-conscious admissions practices at the University of North Carolina and Harvard are unconstitutional.

The ruling reversed decades of precedent in higher education, but Gail Heriot sees the change as a good thing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Heriot, a law professor at the University of San Diego. She opposes affirmative action in higher admissions and serves on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

