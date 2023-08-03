Multi-tasking is bad for you. Here's what to do to stop it

How much of your day do you spend trying to multitask? Chances are it’s even more time than you think, but most of us are no good at it.

In fact, attempting to multitask usually ends in a worse outcome and can negatively impact our mental health.

One author argues that doing one thing at a time instead is actually a superpower.

Oliver Burkeman wrote the 2021 book “4000 Weeks: Time Management for Mortals,” out now in paperback. He joins Robin Young to talk about how he has stopped multitasking and shares some advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.