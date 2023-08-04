Employers add 187,000 jobs, under expectations, as wages grow

Employment increased steadily and wages rose at a faster-than-expected rate in July.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%.

Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan joins host Deepa Fernandes to paint a picture of what this latest report means for the economy.

