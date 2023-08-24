© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Retailers express concern about uptick in store theft

Published August 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT
Shoppers walk to the Macy's store. (Charles Krupa/AP)
Shoppers walk to the Macy's store. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s posted weak quarterly earnings this week. A spike in theft was among the reasons given for their downturn. It’s not a new concern in the retail industry, but retailers are becoming concerned that it is a spiraling issue.

MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi joins host Lisa Mullins for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.