© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What does the death of Prigozhin mean for Wagner Group operations in Africa?

Published August 29, 2023 at 6:52 AM PDT

The military forces of the Wagner Group have been operating in several countries in Africa. What will happen next in those regions following the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Kimberly Marten, Barnard College political science professor and international security and Russia expert.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.