Tinnitus is a nightmare for many, but could there be relief on the horizon?

Research shows that 10% of American adults suffer from some form of tinnitus, a condition where the sufferer hears ringing, buzzing or another sound in the ears, sometimes continuously. Often there is no known cause for those with tinnitus and even less is known about treatments and cures. But the Food and Drug Administration approved a new technology that’s showing good signs of easing the suffering of those with the affliction.

Host Robin Young talks with Dr. Brian Fligor, audiologist and tinnitus expert at Tobias & Battite Hearing Wellness in Boston, and one of his tinnitus patients Elliot Gerberg about the condition and new hope.

