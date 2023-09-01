Kansas City shooting case to go to trial

The 84-year-old white man accused of shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl will stand trial. After hearing testimony — including from the shooter Andrew Lester and his victim — a Clay County judge quickly ruled that there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

KCUR’s Peggy Lowe was at the court for the ruling yesterday and joins Celeste Headlee for the latest.

