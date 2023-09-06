'Inherited' podcast tells of loss, resilience and survival amid climate disasters

Camara Aaron, 25, was only a child when she visited her grandmother’s house in the West Indies. But when Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean in 2017, her grandmother died in the storm, leaving Aaron to sift through her own hazy memories and grapple with loss, structural resilience and survival in an era of climate change.

A longer version of Aaron’s story was featured on the youth climate storytelling podcast “Inherited,” produced by YR Media and distributed by Critical Frequency.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.