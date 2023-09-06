The latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war

It’s been more than 19 months since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. But have a series of recent events over the past few days signaled a turning point?

On Monday, The New York Times reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. There were high-stakes talks this weekend in Sochi, Russia, between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to revive the U.N. brokered Black Sea grain initiative. Is there any hope of this deal being revived?

Also on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his defense minister Oleksii Reznikov would be replaced.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive began about three months ago. This week, the Institute for the Study of War said Ukrainian light infantry units have advanced beyond some of the anti-tank ditches and dense minefields that make up Russia’s layered defenses and frontline in Zaporizhia. How significant is it that Ukraine has begun puncturing Russia’s front line?

We get the latest on Ukraine’s fight and the role of the U.S. from NPR’s Greg Myre.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5