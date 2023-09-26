Faith-based organizer shares lessons from Minnesota’s progressive year 

After winning back the majority last year, Democrats in Minnesota now control both state legislative chambers and the governor’s office. They’ve been harnessing that power to pass historic investments in families, healthcare, voting and the environment.

But grassroots activists say lawmakers could not achieve these wins without the years-long labor of organizers on the ground.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Doran Schrantz, executive director of ISAIAH and “Faith in Minnesota,” two nonpartisan groups of faith communities organizing for racial and economic justice.

